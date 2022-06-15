Scattered rain chances through Friday, then lower humidity this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat and humidity will fuel scattered afternoon thunderstorms over the next couple of days. Then, a front will move through Saturday and temporarily lower humidity levels for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 74 degrees. A few isolated showers are possible before midnight. Chance of rain: 10%.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. High near 95 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area until 7:00 PM! Heat indices of 105-110 degrees are expected! Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain, but some will. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: Very similar to Thursday. Hot and humid. High near 95 degrees. Pop up afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Chance of rain: 30%.

THE WEEKEND: A front will pass through late Friday/early Saturday and bring in drier air from the north. A stray shower is possible as the front moves through. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be hot but much less humid! Expected lots of sunshine with highs in the low 90s, as well as lower heat index values!

