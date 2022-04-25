Scattered rain/storms Monday, cooler for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last full week of April begins with rain and scattered storms, but cooler and drier air moves in mid-week.

MONDAY: Isolated morning showers become more widespread in the afternoon and evening hours as a slow-moving front approaches. While briefly heavy rain or storm activity is possible, any severe weather threat should remain very low.

MONDAY NIGHT: Storm activity should end by sunset, but steady rain will stick around into the overnight as temperatures slip into the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Showers linger for the morning hours, but gradual clearing and drying is anticipated for the rest of the day. Late day sun should boost high temperatures to the 68-72 degree range.

MID-WEEK: Cooler mornings highlight the forecast as lows dip into the lower and middle 40s. Plentiful sunshine is also in store, warming the afternoon well into the 70s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Increasingly warm and humid weather eventually will lead to rain chances returning to the forecast, particularly toward Sunday. These isolated storms would be confined mainly to the afternoon hours.