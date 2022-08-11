Scattered showers again Thursday, drier Friday & weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI ) – Scattered showers and a few storms stay likely today before lower rain chances take hold for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Like previous days, scattered showers will once again begin developing shortly after lunch thanks to climbing heat and humidity. The slow-moving nature of the rain may pose a risk of localized flooding, but no widespread issues are expected. Most of the rain should be done before midnight.

FRIDAY: The stalled and pesky front as of late will finally get a nudge southward and bring drier air to the region. Therefore, the best chance of rain will shift over the southern half of the state with highs getting back to near 90 degrees for north MS.

WEEKEND: Conditions look to stay dry for most of the weekend, and Saturday is shaping up to feel quite nice with much, much lower humidity. Highs both days stay in the 90s.

NEXT WEEK: The hope of a secondary front by mid-week may be fading somewhat, so plan on continued hot and humid weather through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances may again pick up starting mid-week and lasting into late-week thanks to slow-moving nature of the next front.