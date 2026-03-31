Scattered Storms For The Rest Of The Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Storms chances become more scattered through the rest of the work week. Update on the timing on this weekend’s cold front.

TONIGHT: A few isolated storms will be possible early tonight. Once they fizzle out expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures staying relatively warm as we only drop into the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Storm chances look to increase to scattered coverage on Wednesday. Other than slightly higher rain chances, expect much of the same with mostly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT: Heading into this weekend, a cold front will push the most widespread storm chances late Saturday/Sunday morning. The latest models have shifted the cold front passage to move through a little earlier than yesterday. Hopefully this trend continues so a drier Easter day can be enjoyed for outdoor activities.