Scattered storms possible overnight, again Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – Briefly active weather continues into Wednesday. Less humid air still looks to briefly move in for the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms will stay possible this evening and into the overnight. Lows will drop down into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: After a mainly dry start, clouds will linger much of the day. Still, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms should develop after lunch. Highs will hold closer to 80 degrees, so it will feel a bit “cooler” than recent days.

END OF WEEK: Rain coverage looks to back off somewhat for Thursday and Friday. Highs will bounce back into the 80s. Heavier rain could move in late Friday night.

WEEKEND: A stronger front should bring a better shot at rain late Friday into early Saturday. Clouds will linger much of the day, holding high temperatures closer to 80 degrees. Drier air will make Sunday feel quite refreshing!