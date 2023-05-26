Scattered Storms Saturday, Then Drying Out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more rain chance, and then we’ll begin drying out for a few days. Aside from Saturday, Memorial Day weekend looks great!

TONIGHT: Isolated showers north of Highway 82 will fizzle out late this evening. Overnight lows near 60°. I can’t completely rule out a light rain shower after midnight, but things should be quiet. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few showers near I-55 as you wake up Saturday morning, then scattered showers and storms develop across the region during the day. Sun and clouds in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy as storms develop later on. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the low 80s. Locations that see rain will stay a bit cooler in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 80°.

MEMORIAL DAY: Highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine! Just a beautiful day to be outside! North wind at 5-10 mph. Have a great weekend, everyone!