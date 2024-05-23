Scattered storms through the end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another warm and rainy day ahead for our Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the area to start the day and we will see them gradually clearing out of the area by this evening. With multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, there could potentially be some flooding issues. Rain chances continue through the end of this week with more scattered thunderstorms into this weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Rain and thunderstorms likely once again for our Thursday with the bulk of the heavy rainfall pushing in this morning and the early afternoon. Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will be warming into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll see the rain and storms slowly clearing out of the area for this evening to give us a brief break in the rain before our next round. However, with multiple rounds of heavy rainfall, flash flooding could be an issue for later today. Mostly cloudy sky conditions stick around through the overnight hours with temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW – Our Friday will start off with a line of thunderstorms pushing Southeastward through the predawn hours. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and potentially some flooding issues are the primary concerns. Through the rest of our Friday, there will be a few scattered thunderstorms throughout the area with most of the rain clearing out by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s again.

REST OF THIS WEEK – Rain chances stick around through the rest of this week and into our Memorial Day weekend. We’ll continue to have warm and muggy conditions for the next few days with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.