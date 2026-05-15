School Alumni gather to unveil historical marker in Lamar Co.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alumni of a former all-African-American, Lamar County school, gathered today to unveil its historical marker.

The Lamar County Training School started as a two-room schoolhouse in the Murray Community, serving 7th through 12th-grade students.

Some of the school’s first teachers were Ruby C. Todd and Zephyrus Todd.

In 1962, the county built a new all-black high school, renaming the Training School to Todd High School after the teachers.

However, Todd High was forced to close in 1969 due to integration.

The building is now used as a nursing home in Lamar County.

Alumni will celebrate tomorrow (Saturday) with their annual scholarship banquet for descendants of Lamar County Training School and Todd High School.

The event will be held at Vernon City Hall at 5:30 pm.

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