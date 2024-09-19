School bus crash reported in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Only a few months into the school year and another driver has hit a Lowndes County school bus.

Lowndes County sheriff Eddie Hawkins confirmed the wreck happened September 19.

Lowndes county superintendent Dr. Sam Allison tells WCBI the bus was rear-ended at a stop sign at the intersection of Stadium and Yorkville Road.

No injuries have been reported from this wreck.

This is the third incident involving a Lowndes County school bus since the start of the school year.

Back in August two other buses were involved in wrecks.

The first one happened on Jess-Lyons Road after a woman driving under the influence rear-ended the bus then left the scene of the accident.

The second crash occurred on Highway 69 south when a school bus and car side swiped each other while traveling in opposite directions.

No life-threatening injuries were reported from either incident.

