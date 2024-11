School bus involved in highway accident with 18 wheeler in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – No injuries are reported after an early morning accident on November 20 involving an 18 wheeler and a Lee County school bus.

The accident happened before any students had been picked up.

It occurred on Highway 348 in Guntown.

Neither the bus driver, nor the driver of the 18 wheeler were injured.

We will have more details as they are released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.