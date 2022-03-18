School bus safety top priority for Tupelo officials

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police and school district leaders want to make sure your students arrive at school and get home safely.

And they’re cracking down on drivers who fail to stop during routes.

Police have issued at least 12 citations in the last six weeks for drivers passing school buses while safety arms are out.

Officers and school administrators want to remind folks if they see a bus, slow down and be prepared to stop if yellow warning lights are flashing.

Citations will be mailed to drivers who pass buses illegally or fail to stop.