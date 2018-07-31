School Leaders In Noxubee County Speak With Residents About The Future Of The School District

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s been nearly a week since Governor Phil Bryant declared a state take over for the Noxubee County School District

On Monday night, hundreds of concerned parents and residents got a chance to hear from the district’s new leader as he laid out his plans and vision for the district.

“I think it’s going to be an exhilarating experience, it’s definitely going to be a challenge but we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get the job done,” said Lafeyounda Brooks, one of the many concerned residents in attendance.

Loud cheers and a sense of optimism filled the gym at the high school as the community looks to erase the past and build towards the future in the school district.

Many in attendance did admit there are some tough roads ahead.

However, they’re confident this change in leadership is a stepping stone in the right direction.

“Ultimately whatever the takeover is, I think it’s going to be a win-win situation,” Brooks expressed. “We’re getting the financial support that we need, we’re getting and fresh eyes and perspective on education and curriculum development which is something we’ve been striving for.”

“There’s been a sense of uneasiness but we are looking forward to having a united front,” said Rodriguez Broadnax, the district’s interim superintendent. “We’ve got to all be together for our students.

Broadnax is the leader the state department of education appointed to help get the district moving in the right direction.

“This is a partnership not a particular take over,” said Bronax. “We are partnering together with MDE, and Noxubee County to do what’s best for students.

The interim superintendent is wasting no time getting started.

On Monday, he spoke with teachers and administrators about accountability and also laid out his blueprint for the district.

During Monday’s community meeting, district leaders addressed many questions have been asking such as, what will happen with athletics, and what will happen with accreditation.

“We will have athletics this school year,” the interim superintendent said.

“It’s been reported widely that there were some issues with accreditation standards in the district and we will start immediately working and correcting those and we’ll get that done as quickly as possible,” said George Gilreath, interim superintendent.

Broadnax said the district was allotted $2.5 million dollars that’ll go towards school operations.

He will officially take office on August 27th.