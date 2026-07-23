Science, engineering in focus as MSU hosts Mississippi Academy of Sciences summer symposium

Andrew Williams, a Mississippi State food science, nutrition and health promotion graduate student from Jones County, looks over the poster of Morgan Grace Sheffield, a biochemistry senior from Alpharetta, Georgia, at the Mississippi Academy of Sciences Summer Science and Engineering Symposium. (Photo by Karen Brasher)

Mississippi State Research Professor Emeritus Raja Reddy opens the 2026 Mississippi Academy of Sciences Summer Science and Engineering Symposium meeting. Reddy is serving his third term as MAS president. (Photo by Karen Brasher)

Julie Jordan, Mississippi State senior advisor for AI and data governance, was recognized by the Mississippi Academy of Sciences as its conference’s keynote speaker. (Photo by Karen Brasher)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU press release, nearly 100 students showcased their science and engineering research this week as Mississippi State hosted the Mississippi Academy of Sciences for its annual Summer Science and Engineering Symposium Tuesday, July 21.

The symposium brings secondary and post-secondary students together across scientific disciplines to present their research findings, fostering peer interaction and career exploration. Participants develop communication and networking skills while establishing new professional relationships. Scholars range from high school to postdoctoral levels, with awards given for various levels and categories.

MSU Research Professor Emeritus of Plant and Soil Sciences Raja Reddy, now in his third consecutive term as MAS president, served as the symposium’s chair.

“The Mississippi Academy of Sciences ranks among the top 10 academies of science in the U.S., and this is the largest gathering in Mississippi for high school, undergraduate and graduate students and researchers in science and engineering,” Reddy said. “The event gives students the chance to connect with peers and mentors while gaining insight into opportunities such as graduate school.”

Reddy said this marks the seventh year MSU has hosted the event.

“While we draw students from across the state and even nationally, we host it at MSU so we can meet students where they are and give them the opportunity to present their research in a professional setting,” he said.

MSU Senior Advisor for AI and Data Governance Julie Jordan, who presented the morning keynote on artificial intelligence in governance, teaching and research, said MAS plays an important role in introducing young students to the scientific community.

“Connecting high school students with undergraduate and graduate students in science and engineering is important. Very few high school students understand what it means to really do research,” Jordan said. “This entry-level approach connects them in a way that reduces fear while letting them see how science is conducted and how the people who work in the scientific community care about the science and are supportive of one another.”

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