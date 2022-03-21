Scot Rowdy Ames Jr. Foundation hosts workout for women’s history month

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)-The “Scot Rowdy Ames Jr. Foundation” held a SHEro workout of the day for Women’s History Month.

Audra Ames is the widow of Lt. Scot Ames, the Columbus AFB instructor pilot who was killed in a training accident.

She started the group in his honor.

It helps aspiring pilots get their wings with scholarships to cover flight training for a private pilot license.

Steel Monkey Crossfit and the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties partnered to host the event.

“Columbus Air Force Base reached out and they said it’s Womens History Month and we’d love to honor you for your efforts and creating the foundation and just honoring your husband and just bringing positivity to a negative situation. I’m just thankful that they wanted to do this for me and raise money for the foundation,” said Ames.

Over $600 dollars was raised for the foundation.