Scot Rowdy Ames, Jr. Foundation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Audra Ames, widow of Lieutenant Scot Ames, talks about the foundation she’s created in her husband’s honor. Lt. Ames was an instructor pilot at Columbus Air Force Base who tragically lost his life in a flying training mishap in February. The Scot “Rowdy” Ames Jr. Foundation is a tax exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.