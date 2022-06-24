Scotus abortion ruling leaves many uncertain of what’s next

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Groups continue to advocate for women’s right to safe healthcare.

Here at home, there are emotions of both fear and joy.

And what most citizens across the country are wondering, what’s next?

” One of our fundamental rights have been stripped from us by the U.S Supreme Court,” said Michelle Colon, the Executive Director of SHERO Mississippi.

Colon’s response follows the ruling of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

And she’s not alone…

” I think if we continue to treat women as second class citizens in America, we continue people to make dangerous decisions in America. If you’re taking away access to something people seem as vital, they’re not really going to have an option,” said Alexandra Williams.

There are some women who believe there are pros and cons to abortion, like Mabel Oswalt.

“I don’t like the rights that are had when a women is able to get an abortion but I also believe if it’s life risking for the mother it could be good,” said Mabel Oswalt.

Colon says just hours after Friday’s ruling, it seemed like a domino effect across the country—Planned Parenthood cancelled abortions appointments.

So, what does the ruling mean? States now have the power to ban abortions.

” Basically we know of 26 states that have trigger laws. Mississippi is one of them that had this law in the books that when Roe was overturned they were going to ban abortion,” said Colon.

Colon said she has been contacted by at least 17 pregnant women whose appointments are cancelled this upcoming week.

” This is on the courts. This is on the anti-legislators. This is on the churches that have funded anti-abortion terrorism for the past 50 years. This is on them,” said Colon.

Colon encourages women to seek supportive resources and organizations during this time.

” I’m going to defy this law because it’s an unjust law. I will continue to help pregnant Mississippians navigate through this the abortion health-care they need and deserve, “said Colon.

The Mississippi law would penalize anyone performing or attempting to perform an abortion with a felony offense and up to ten years in prison.