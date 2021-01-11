Search continues for a missing New Albany woman

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – Search efforts continue for a missing New Albany woman that was last seen getting out of a boat.

Jessica Stacks has not been seen since New Year’s Day.

- Advertisement -

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards says Stacks and her boyfriend launched a boat into the Tallahatchie River to look for game, while the water was high.

Edwards tells WCBI that Stacks got out of the boat at some point and has not been seen since.

Searches from the air with a helicopter and drone have come up empty, along with people looking on the ground.

If you have any information about where Stacks could be, call the Union County Sheriff’s Office.