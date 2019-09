LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies are looking for help in finding a missing Lowndes County woman.

Family members say 28 year old Rebecca Hemphill was last seen around 6 AM September 23rd. She left a residence of Daylily Drive in her silver 2008 Nissan Versa with Lowndes County tag LTC9113. If you have any information about Hemphill please call the Lowndes Couty Sheriff at 328-6788 or Crimestoppers at 1 800 530 7151.