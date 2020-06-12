Search underway for two suspect after shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A search was underway for two suspects in Tupelo after a Friday afternoon shooting left one man injured.

It happened near the Scottish Inn near Blair Street and North Gloster around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Tupelo police said the suspects reportedly got into a cab, eventually getting out and running off near East Main and Canal Street.

A Police K-9 unit searched the area of Canal Street but so far the suspects haven’t been found.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was unknown.

The cab driver said everything happened so fast.

“I picked up some folks at Dollar General and was taking them to Plantersville. And I got a call to stop. And when I stopped they jumped out. The police come up, had the sirens going and I pointed towards the way they went and they went after them,” said Thomas West.

Once police get an accurate description of the suspects they will release that information.