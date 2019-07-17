Search Warrant Leads To Multiple Arrests

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A search warrant in Lowndes County leads to two arrests.
On Thursday afternoon, the Lowndes County Narcotics Task Force went to serve a search warrant for Corey Mixon and Scotty Cook at a home on Black Creek Road.
Captain Archie Williams said the men refused to come out.
After several demands, Cook finally came out.
However, Mixon tried to hide in a hole under the house.
Both men were arrested and are being charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation.