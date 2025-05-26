Search warrant leads to two arrests in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men are behind bars in Philadelphia facing several charges.

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in Philadelphia, with help from the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

When the agencies arrived at the home, investigators arrested 54-year-old Reginald Triplett of Philadelphia.

After a search of the home, investigators located and seized about 426 grams of counterfeit pills, 153 grams of methamphetamine, 151 grams of marijuana, 92 grams of crack cocaine, 71 dosage units of MDMA, 32 grams of powder cocaine, 35 grams of Xanax, and three firearms.

Triplett is charged with four counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

44-year-old Nicklas Triplett of Philadelphia was also arrested and charged.

The Philadelphia Police Department is grateful for the work done and the partnerships between all agencies keeping their community safe.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.