COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It is the first official day of Winter, and today certainly felt like it… but don’t get used to it because Spring-like temperatures are ahead!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the low-30s. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a few degrees warmer with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. North wind 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows in the low-30s. Calm wind.

THIS WEEK: A ridge of high pressure will develop as we move through the week, resulting in record high temperatures by Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70s Friday. Rain remains out of the forecast for at least the next seven days.