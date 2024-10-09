Seasonal weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Fall-like conditions continue, with cool mornings and mild conditions throughout the week. There will be no shortage of Vitamin D either, with plenty of sunshine and a continued dry pattern!

TONIGHT: Cooler temperatures are expected overnight and through the early-morning hours of your Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s, with haziness clearing by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: Cool conditions will start off the day, so consider grabbing an extra layer to shed by the afternoon! The sunny, dry conditions we’ve been experiencing will continue throughout the rest of the week. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s, with overnight lows still sitting in the lower 50s.

LATE WEEK: The pattern of comfortable conditions continues, with some clouds and a subtle breeze from the North keeping the mild temperatures sustained. Another cold front will pass by the start of the next work week. Highs will stay in the mid-80s to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s. It will continue to be beautiful, with very seasonal conditions on repeat!