Second 4-County group sent to Florida electric to assist in damage

FLORIDA (WCBI) – A second 4-County Electric Power Association crew has headed out to help with hurricane recovery.

The eleven-man crew is the second group 4-County was sent in the past three weeks to respond to a cry for help from Florida Electric Cooperatives.

The men will assist Florida’s Peace River Electric Cooperative in preparation for power restoration efforts following expected high winds, storm surge, and other elements associated with Hurricane Milton.

The Florida Cooperative serves more than 60,ooo members.

In late September, a 4-County crew left to assist Talquin Electric and Central Florida Electric Cooperative that crew returned home September 8, after power restoration efforts following Hurricane Helene.

4-County crews are expected to remain in the area for at least a week (maybe longer), depending on the severity of the damage and the prospect of additional assistance from other cooperatives around the nation.

