ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A second arrest is made in an Aberdeen armed robbery investigation.

Acting Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says 27-year old Kantrell Garnder was arrested on Saturday.

The other suspect, 19-year old Anthony Strong, had already turned himself into police.

Both men were wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Kevin Straughter’s Barber Shop on Hardy Street on Thursday night.

They are being with charged with two counts of armed robbery and simple assault.