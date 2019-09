STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A second arrest has been made after a viral video showed several young men fighting in Starkville last weekend.

Dakota Husser, 23, of Biloxi, was charged with simple assault.

Starkville Police Department said his arrest stemmed from the fight that happened early Sunday morning on the front lawn of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Starkville’s Cotton District.

The fight captured on video remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.