Second arrest made in alleged child abuse, sex crime case

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is arrested in Georgia on numerous Lee County sexual and child abuse charges.

Elizabeth Taylor, 34, was arrested on May 29th in Summerville, Georgia and faces 9 felony counts of Child Abuse and 2 counts of Sexual Battery.

You may remember her reported boyfriend’s arrest.

Jamey Burrage was also arrested in Georgia for Lee County charges.

Similar to Taylor’s, he faced charges on over 20 sex crimes, including some involving children.

With the new arrest, more charges for both suspects are possible.