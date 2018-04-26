Registered sex offender faces over 20 counts of Sexual Battery

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $1 million for a Lee County man charged with multiple sexual offenses against minors.
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department have been investigating allegations against Jamey Paul Burrage since March.
They also reached out to law enforcement in Georgia.
As a result, Burrage is charged with 10 counts of Sexual Battery in Lee County and 13 in Georgia.
Sheriff Jim Johnson says the charges involve 3 children.
“We work a lot of cases where there are situations where there’s one or two incidents, but this is enormous.” Johnson continued, “This is a sick individual that preyed on these children. These children have suffered tremendously through this and it will be a long, hard road to recovery, but with the prayers and the support of the community and hopefully getting them out of this situation they’ll be fine.”
Burrage is currently a registered sex offender.
Should he make bond, he will have a tracking device placed on his person.