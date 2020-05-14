Second grade students at North Pontotoc Elementary get special sendoff

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Schools throughout our region have found unique ways to help high school seniors enjoy graduation traditions. But the abrupt and unexpected ending of this school year over coronavirus precautions has impacted students in all grades.

Teachers at one elementary had a special summer send-off for students.

A teacher at North Pontotoc Elementary wanted to do something special to send second graders off into the summer, so she organized a drive-by farewell.

The calendar in Pam Simmons’ second-grade classroom was still on the month of March.

“You have a beginning of school and have your ending, normally and this year was a little different,” Simmons said.

Simmons wanted to do something for the second graders, whose school year was unexpectedly cut short over lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus.

Teachers organized a “Drive-By Farewell” for all North Pontotoc second graders. They came in cars, vans and even four-wheelers, getting goody bags, books and supplies that were left at their desks in March, and picking up a “kool” treat to start their summer vacation.

It was a way to bring closure to a very unusual school year.

“We want the kids to know we’re here for them, no matter what they are having to go through, it’s all been a change for all of us,” Simmons said.

Parents and students appreciated the opportunity to mark the end of second grade .

“It was important, little things like field trips, that was a disappointment to us, but to see the teachers and love on them, and tell them thanks,” said Parent Michelle Nichols.

“They kind of like, made it better for everyone, so you can move into third grade,” said soon to be third grader Sadie Nichols.

Teachers who took part in the drive-by farewell said they hoped students were as excited as they were to get back into the classroom and the teachers said they can’t wait to see the students walking the halls as third graders.

North Pontotoc Elementary Students kept up with their school work by completing instructional packets each teacher prepared.