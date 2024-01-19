Second half struggles costs MSU women’s basketball in loss to Tennessee

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball fell 75-64 to Tennessee on Thursday evening.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start jumping out to a 6-0 lead. Star center Jessika Carter tallied eight points in the first quarter.

Mississippi State led for the entire first half, going into the locker room leading the Volunteers 37-30.

Everything changed in the third quarter. Tennessee lit up the scoreboard scoring 21 points in the period including a 16-0 run. Mississippi State did not have an answer, mustering only 5 points the entire quarter.

The Volunteers were able to keep the game at arm’s reach the rest of the way, shooting 61% in the fourth quarter leading to the 11-point victory.

Mississippi State falls to 15-5 overall and 2-3 in the SEC. The Bulldogs hit the hardwood again on Monday in Gainesville at 6 o’clock.