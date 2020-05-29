Second person arrested in connection to Oktibbeha County stabbing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second man was arrested in an Oktibbeha County stabbing investigation.

Michael Doss was charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Deputies told WCBI the alleged incident actually happened on May 10 after an argument about the crash.

Lee turned himself in Thursday.

Investigators said the victim drove himself to the hospital after being stabbed. He has since been released.

No information was released about the crash or at what point the victim was stabbed.

Rogers Lee, 41, was also charged with aggravated assault.