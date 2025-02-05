Second person now dead from a fatal accident in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second person has died as a result of a weekend car crash in Noxubee County.

Noxubee County Coroner, R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that 17-year-old Kennedy Jerome Hopkins, Junior died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Hopkins was a passenger in a Dodge Challenger driven by Jeremiah Jackson of Macon.

The Dodge collided with a Honda driven by Johnariya Prince Saturday night, February 1, on Highway 45 near Macon.

Prince died at the scene.

Jackson and another passenger remain in the hospital in Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.