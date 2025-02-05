Second person now dead from a fatal accident in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second person has died as a result of a weekend car crash in Noxubee County.
Noxubee County Coroner, R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that 17-year-old Kennedy Jerome Hopkins, Junior died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Hopkins was a passenger in a Dodge Challenger driven by Jeremiah Jackson of Macon.
The Dodge collided with a Honda driven by Johnariya Prince Saturday night, February 1, on Highway 45 near Macon.
Prince died at the scene.
Jackson and another passenger remain in the hospital in Columbus.