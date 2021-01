COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new adventure for Columbus drivers opens today.

Cars started maneuvering the roundabout at Main and Second Streets just before noon.

Construction started in July and was slated to be complete by Thanksgiving but was delayed.

Additional road maintenance will be needed in a couple of weeks at the roundabout.

The city’s first roundabout was opened just a few weeks ago on Military Road.