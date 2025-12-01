Second serving program director explains importance of donating

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Not everyone is able to enjoy hot meals during the holiday season, and this is where organizations and local food pantries step in to help, but that help is hard to provide when there is a lack of donating.

The Worker Bees in Starkville come together after holidays and take leftovers and provide them with meals for those who need a little extra help.

The Lack of donations has made it hard for the second serving program to provide that help for the community.

Empty fridges and freezers are common right now for Worker Bees.

Director of the Second Serving Program, Shannon Voges Haupt, said, the lack of donation puts a huge strain on how organizations can help the community.

“We do get some monetary donations and some donations of food from some of the staples in the community, and what has to happen when we are not getting those donations.” said Voges-Haupt. “I have to go to Walmart and buy the food. We do it and we make it work, but it is not ideal because we have a small budget and we hope not to have to spend it on food because we need it for other things to make the program run. It is supposed to be this time of abundance and giving but it is kind of scarce for us, it is a little bit of a struggle, but we are making it as best as we can.”

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website.

