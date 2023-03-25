Second severe chance Sunday as Friday storms leave us reeling

Jackson Chastain,
 
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Yet another chance for severe weather awaits Sunday before a “calmer” situation settles in next week.
 
SATURDAY: Highs hit the upper 70s, lows touch the lower 50s overnight. Plentiful sunshine will be present all day, with no rain expected.
 
SUNDAY: Another,  smaller, severe weather risk exists mainly for the far southern reaches of our viewing area. At this time all hazards are possible with this severe threat, with timing for the greatest impacts likely in the evening hours for our southern counties that will be at greatest risk. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.
 
Capture

NEXT WEEK: A much more stable and overall less risky pattern sets up heading into next week, with highs sitting relatively stable in the low 70s. A rain chance on Friday adds more potential to boost rain totals, but nothing particularly severe is in the cards to this point.

Capture

 

 
 
Categories: Featured, Featured Weather, Local News, Weather

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts