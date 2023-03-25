Second severe chance Sunday as Friday storms leave us reeling

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Yet another chance for severe weather awaits Sunday before a “calmer” situation settles in next week.

SATURDAY: Highs hit the upper 70s, lows touch the lower 50s overnight. Plentiful sunshine will be present all day, with no rain expected.

SUNDAY: Another, smaller, severe weather risk exists mainly for the far southern reaches of our viewing area. At this time all hazards are possible with this severe threat, with timing for the greatest impacts likely in the evening hours for our southern counties that will be at greatest risk. We will continue to update you on the situation as it evolves.