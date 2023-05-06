Second trial nets a conviction in Oktibbeha County murder case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It took 2 trials, but an Oktibbeha County jury found James Dustin Nixon guilty of first degree murder.

Nixon was accused of killing 26-year-old Shawn Stricklin back in 2018.

This is the second trial for Nixon.

In July 2022 Judge Jim Kitchens declared a mistrial.

That decision came after learning the State Medical Examiner’s office had evidence that neither the defense nor the district attorney’s office had access to prior to the trial.

This time an Oktibbeha County jury only needed about an hour and a half to come to a guilty verdict.

Nixon will be sentenced Tuesday morning..