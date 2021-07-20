Semi-truck crash shut down part of highway 45 in Monroe Co.

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident shut down a part of Highway 45, in Monroe County, today.

The crash happened at the Flower Farm Road intersection, near Hamilton, just before 11 AM.

A semi-truck and a blue Chevrolet pick-up collided.

The big rig overturned and spilled diesel fuel onto the highway and the ditch.

At least one person was injured.

Crews shut down the northbound lane while clearing the road.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.

No information about the injured has been released.