Senate Democrats to Noem: Testify “without delay” after Minneapolis shootings

(Washington CBS News) — CBS News reports that Senate Homeland Security Committee Democrats are calling on Secretary Kristi Noem to testify before the panel “without delay,” following the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this month.

In a letter first obtained by CBS News and sent to Noem on Wednesday, Democrats on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said actions by federal officials under her authority resulted in the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and warrant immediate oversight by the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the Department of Homeland Security.

Good was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally shot by Customs and Border Protection agents on Jan. 24 during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Both incidents have drawn widespread attention, caused scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement tactics, and led to heightened tensions in the Twin Cities.

The Democrats’ request comes days after Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, announced that the heads of ICE, CBP, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will testify before the panel on Feb. 12. Paul publicly thanked Noem for helping arrange the hearing, but Democrats argue the secretary herself must testify.

“However, as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, you are ultimately responsible for the Department’s actions,” the lawmakers wrote, arguing that her response to the shootings has caused a “breakdown” in public trust in federal law enforcement.

The senators cited Noem’s public comments following Pretti’s killing, when she said he “approached” agents with a gun and posed a lethal threat. Video footage and a CBP report later sent to Congress did not state that Pretti reached for his firearm, prompting criticism from lawmakers and renewed questions about DHS’s initial public statements.

Noem’s handling of the incident has also drawn scrutiny inside the Trump administration, with some White House and DHS officials privately expressing concern about statements that were not supported by available evidence. Noem was questioned at the White House earlier this week about the department’s response, though President Trump has said she will remain in her post.

In their letter, Democrats also faulted Noem for failing to appear before the Homeland Security Committee for its annual threats hearing, despite testifying before House lawmakers. They noted that she is now scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3, after previously declining to do so. Judiciary Committee Democrats have criticized the timing, arguing that DHS leadership has delayed accountability amid the recent violence.

Several Democratic senators who signed the letter previously voted to confirm Noem and have since called for her to be fired or removed as DHS secretary, including Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Andy Kim of New Jersey and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan.

The criticism has also crossed party lines. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have said they have lost confidence in Noem’s leadership.

The push for Noem’s testimony comes as Democrats are also seeking to leverage DHS funding negotiations, saying they will not support a funding bill without new accountability measures for federal immigration agents, as Congress faces a looming partial government shutdown.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.