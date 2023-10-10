Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith makes stop at Lion Hills in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is traveling across the state and made a stop in the Golden Triangle.

Hyde-Smith spoke at Lion Hills in Columbus about national, international, and local issues, including some federal money in the pipeline to help a revitalization effort in the Friendly City.

There is an appropriation of $2.2 million in a Transportation and Urban Development Bill for redevelopment efforts in the Burns Bottom area.

On the international front, Hyde-Smith said the Senate is keeping a close eye on developments in Israel and that the U.S. will continue to support Israel.

The senator is not as supportive of a move made recently by members of her own party in the House of Representatives when they ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Very wrong decision. And after the events of Saturday morning, that timing could not have been worse. And, there were plenty of opportunities to say, ‘Okay, the next speaker election we’re going to do something different’, but to just storm the floor and do that with 8 people when well over 95% of the party, the Republican Party, was supporting Kevin McCarthy,” said Hyde-Smith.

Hyde-Smith believed that changes are needed in the procedures for removing a speaker.

