Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to Lowndes County Republican Women

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – With less than one month until the general election, Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is north Mississippi, speaking with local Republicans.

The Senator visited with members of the Lowndes County Republican Women’s group and their guests today.

She was appointed by former Governor Phil Bryant to replace long time Senator Thad Cochran.

Hyde-Smith is running as a conservative who supports the President’s Supreme Court pick.

And, although she has not committed to debate with her opponent, former Mississippi Congressman, and US Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, she says she would be willing to face him.