Senator Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
The Mississippi senator tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Senator Roger Wicker is one of the latest breakthrough positive cases of COVID-19.
A statement released by his office says the senator was immediately tested after feeling mild symptoms.
Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician.
Currently, the senator is isolating and everyone he has come in contact with has been notified.