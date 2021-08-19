Senator Roger Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

The Mississippi senator tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Senator Roger Wicker is one of the latest breakthrough positive cases of COVID-19.

A statement released by his office says the senator was immediately tested after feeling mild symptoms.

Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician.

Currently, the senator is isolating and everyone he has come in contact with has been notified.