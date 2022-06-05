Senior men’s basketball team scores big at recent senior games

The team combines players from Tupelo and Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A group of senior athletes is showing the importance of working together for a goal.

Tyrone Hardy says a news story a few years ago encouraged him to get some senior guys together in Columbus to play basketball.

“Initially it was because of a story you did on the Tupelo Cryptoballers in 2018,” Hardy said.

Recently, the Tupelo Crypto Ballers and the Columbus based Magnolia Flyers joined forces for a common goal.

The senior men’s basketball team took part in the recent Senior Games in Fort Laurderale Florida. The Magnolia Flyers earned a bronze medal. Hardy says it was a big accomplishment that took a lot of work .

” There are not a lot of men, fifty and above, they want to play basketball, but they don’t want to put forth the commitment and effort to play competitive basketball,” he said.

The athletes have fun and it’s also an opportunity to build friendships.

“Even though we enjoy basketball aspect of it, we’re also about wellness, fitness, fellowship, education, there’s a lot that goes into this, we are at different stages in our lives with this thing,” Hardy said.

The Tupelo Crypto Ballers usually practice at Harrisburg Baptist Church, but Hardy says the Columbus athletes are on the lookout for an indoor basketball court, especially during the summer months.

” If there are any schools, churches in the Columbus area that would like to give local, older guys opportunity to get 2 to 4 hours a week in, we would welcome opportunity to use indoor facilities, we do not have any indoor facilities,” Hardy said.

And if you’re a man over 50 and want to shoot some hoops, the Magnolia Flyers are always recruiting.

If you know of anyone with indoor practice facilities, or would be interested in joining the team, call Hardy at 662 425 3628.