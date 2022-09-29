Seniors plan future, healthcare decisions at WCBI Senior Expo

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Planning for now and later. Dozens of seasoned citizens in the area attended the WCBI Senior Expo today in Columbus.

The event was an opportunity to educate seniors about resources in the area to help them make healthcare, financial, and legal decisions.

More than 25 vendors set up booths to distribute information on a variety of topics like insurance, medicare plans, and medical directives.

Vendors say the one-stop shop was a perfect way to reach this age group.

“There are many seniors in our community that don’t know about all the resources like home health that they can have in their home and many other great resources. So, it’s good to come and be educated on these different resources,” said J. D. Hurt, Centerwell Home Health.

“They need to be able to understand their plans, the medicare plans that’s coming up for the upcoming year. There are some great things happening in our area for this year, so we want to get the information out,” said Veronica Bell, Bell & Associates Consulting.

Participants could also get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations during today’s expo.

