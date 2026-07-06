SERV PRO of Tupelo has restored hope since 2001

“It was one truck, my old college roommate, who worked part-time,” Rigby said.

Now, Serv Pro of Tupelo, and Serv Pro of Aberdeen, Amory, and West Point, employs around 35 people, with two locations, and 35,000 square feet of office and warehouse space.

From biohazard cleanup to commercial HVAC restoration, Rigby’s teams respond to emergencies, including fires, floods, and other disasters, at all hours. Through the years, Rigby and his team have given back to the community that has helped them grow and keep the economy moving.

‘We do a lot with first responders, First Responders Children’s Foundation, we do a lot of things that have to do with kids, St Jude, LeBonheur, we have a passion for families and kids,” Rigby said.

Owning a Serv Pro Franchise has allowed Rigby to help people across the United States.

‘We are part of our National Storm Team, travel and assist other franchises, hurricanes, flooding, and from IOWA to New York, gotten to do work in the Hamptons, places I didn’t see ourselves going, 25 years ago when I started this business,” he said.

Rigby says finding and meeting clients needs, and keeping hard working team members is another ingredient to success and growth.