Services are set for former Mississippi State WBB head coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Services for the late Nikki McCray-Penson have been set. They will take place this Saturday, July 15th in Knoxville, Tennessee at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

She was originally from Collierville, Tennessee and was a star for the Volunteers in the 1990s. She earned SEC Player of the Year honors in 1994 and 1995. Following that, she had a very successful decade-long career in the WNBA and later coached the Mississippi State women’s basketball program.

McCray-Penson died on Friday, July 7th. She was 51.