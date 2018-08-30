President Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ job is safe until after the midterm elections — but declined to say whether Sessions would remain beyond November.

“I just would love to have him do a great job,” Sessions told Bloomberg. “I’d love to have him look at the other side … I do question what Jeff is doing.”

The statement comes after the president has ramped up his attacks on the attorney general over recusing himself in the Russia investigation and, in the eyes of the president, failing to do enough to investigate Mr. Trump’s opponents.

Mr. Trump admonished his attorney general on Twitter last week, claiming he “never took control of the Justice Department.” Sessions, in a rare statement, fired back, issuing a statement that said, “I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in.”

Some Republicans in Congress who have defended Sessions have made room for the president’s intense criticisms.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, told CBS News’ John Dickerson that the Trump-Sessions relationship simply isn’t working, and the president needs a Cabinet he’s “confident in.”

“The problems between the White House and the president and Attorney General Sessions go well beyond the recusal. I hope they can repair these problems, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Graham said. “The Department of Justice needs a voice– that people in the White House will listen to, and the president needs a Cabinet he’s confident in. None of that is inconsistent with Mueller doing his job, as far as I’m concerned.”