Seven days wraps up in Tupelo.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Scott Burns is wrapping up his week long camp out inside the Mall of Barnes Crossing.

Earlier this week, we told you about the disabled veteran who is looking to raise money for several organizations that benefit veterans.

In the previous 12 years, he has raised 175-thousand dollars and has set a goal this year of raising 25-thousand in order to reach the 200-thousand dollar mark.

He says holding the event during the week of the 4th of July honors those who are serving our country.

“There are men and women hundreds of thousands of miles away from their families that are once again willing to lay down their life so that we can enjoy time at the lake, and spend time with our family, and go to work every day, and camp out in the food court, in the even watch this news program that we’re able to watch because of the freedoms that those men have given us,” said Burns.

Burns will be back Sunday to announce the winners of the donated merchandise. He says 80-percent of the money donated is going to Purple Heart Homes which rebuilds houses and makes them handicap accessible. And some of the money will be donated to the Gold Star Family monument that is being built at Veterans Park, as well as the local Marine Corps League