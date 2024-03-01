Several area parks get financial boost for improvements

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Several area parks are getting a financial boost for improvement projects.

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund announced over $14.5 million in grants for 33 conservation and outdoor recreation projects across the state.

Two of the biggest beneficiaries are in North Mississippi.

$2 million will be going to additions at New Albany’s “Park Along the River.”

The money will help fund a nature-themed playground, the construction of access points for kayaks, canoes, and other watercraft, and other improvements.

The Tanglefoot Trail is in line for $1.5 million to make upgrades to the trail’s surface, replacement of timber railings and bridge decking, and new signage along the trail dedicated to the history, culture, and influence of the Chickasaw Tribe.

The City of Eupora will receive just over $27,000 for floating docks to improve access at the White’s Creek Lake Recreation Area.

Trace State Park and Lake Monroe State Park will each get nearly $9,000 to construct ADA-compliant Kayak launches.

