Several Days of Storms, Heat, and Wind

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Watching for severe storms capable of producing strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail tonight into early tomorrow morning. Hot & muggy to finish the week before our pattern finally changes Sunday.

TONIGHT: NW portions of our area are under a level 3 & 4 risk of severe weather, primarily for significant tornadoes. Keep a keen eye on the weather as the potential for severe storms will last until after midnight. Lows around 70 degrees and winds howling from the south will make for an uncomfortably humid and warm night.

TOMORROW: Severe weather potential exists for our NW counties once again, with a level 1 & 2 risk. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail will be possible. Besides the concern of severe weather, it will be HOT. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s once again, making it feel like summer with the humidity. Winds stay from the south, gusting to 25 MPH. Another sticky & warm night will be on the way, with lows once again near 70.

FRIDAY: The severe risk lets up for a day, with hot and humid conditions sticking around. Mid to upper 80s highs and scattered thunderstorms possible, particularly for our northwestern counties. Another warm night in store across the area with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s. Hopefully the storms can remain isolated enough not to threaten any baseball or softball games.

SATURDAY: Yet another chance for severe weather. This looks like a more significant threat for the whole area, not just far NW. This is likely to be the most impactful day for the whole area. All severe hazards are on the table. Timing looks to be late Saturday to early Sunday, that range will become clearer over the coming days.