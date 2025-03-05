Several food boxes distributed to assist food pantries across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Extra Tables’ 2025 March of The Mayors has wrapped up and resulted in more than 71,000 meals.

Last week, Extra Table, along with sponsors and hundreds of volunteers, hosted “Mississippi’s largest food box packing parties” across the state.

8,512 food boxes were packed and distributed across Mississippi to support local food pantries.

Each box held shelf-stable items like peanut butter, canned tuna, fruit and vegetables, soup, pasta, rice, and beans.

For the northeast Mississippi region, 1,152 boxes were packed.

ATMOS Energy was the regional sponsor.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.